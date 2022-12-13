BrazilBrazil

Colombian government and guerrillas conclude 1st round of negotiations

Representatives of the Colombian government and National Liberation Army (ELN) guerrillas concluded the first round of peace talks in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, this Monday (12), with the next round of talks set to take place in Mexico. .

The two sides resumed peace talks on November 21 with the intention of ending the ELN’s participation in nearly six decades of armed conflict in Colombia, which has left at least 450,000 dead.

Mexico will hold the next round of talks starting in January, Mexico’s ambassador to Caracas, Leopoldo de Gyves, said after the country agreed to be the official guarantor of the peace talks.

Pablo Beltrán, the head of the ELN delegation, said that negotiations will resume in the first quarter of next year.

Speaking from Bogotá, the Minister of Defense of Colombia, Iván Velásquez, recognized this Monday “a notable drop in operations” of the ELN since the resumption of negotiations.

In a joint statement, the negotiating parties said they had reached four points of agreement so far, including acknowledging the serious violence and the need for emergency attention in the Colombian provinces of Choco and Valle del Cauca, without elaborating.

The statement also reported that the ELN — accused of financing itself through kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and illegal mining — has already freed 20 hostages since August.

When asked, Beltrán did not answer how many people the group still holds captive.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

