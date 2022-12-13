Graduation highlights exercise of democracy, says Senate president

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), recorded, on social networks, his participation, this afternoon (12), in the diplomacy of the elected President of the Republic, Lula, and Vice President Geraldo Alckmin. Pacheco said that the outcome of the electoral process “reflected the strength of Brazilian democracy and its institutions.”

“The act marks the end of the electoral process, which reflected the strength of Brazilian democracy and its institutions. By legitimizing the winners, regular and transparent elections fulfill their role of allowing voters to make informed choices about their candidates,” said Pacheco. He also wished Lula and Alckmin commitment to the Democratic State of Law in the exercise of their mandate.

“I wish the graduates a commitment to the Democratic State of Law and that they can make decisions that lead Brazil to the path of economic and social development that we so desire.”

The ceremony was held at the plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), in Brasília. Around 400 guests were present, among them parliamentarians, ministers of higher courts and representatives of foreign governments. The diplomacy took place in the early afternoon and, in his speech, Lula defended democracy and asked for a fairer Brazil for all.

Graduation

The president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, signed the diploma attesting that Lula and Alckmin were elected by popular vote. The same ceremony should be repeated for those elected for governor and vice governor, in the country’s 27 regional electoral courts (TREs). All those elected in this year’s election must be graduated in their respective positions by December 19, according to the deadline set forth in the electoral rules.

According to the Electoral Code, the candidate’s name, the initials by which he was elected, the position or substitute and other data, at the discretion of the judge or court, must appear in the diploma. Issuance of the document is a formality that conditions tenure in office. That is, those who do not have a degree are prevented from holding their posts.