Brazil defeats Germany and advances to the quarterfinals of the Goalball World Cup

The Brazilian men’s team scored (12) their fifth straight victory at the Goalball World Cup and secured early qualification to the quarterfinals of the competition, in Matosinhos (Portugal). This Monday (12), the team got the better of Germany, by 13 to 5. With the vacancy assured, the Brazilians return to the court this Tuesday (13), at 10:40 am (Brasília time), against Belgium . Matches are streamed live on Kuriakos TV’s YouTube page. Check out the full schedule.

Commanded by coach Jônatas Castro, the Brazilians are firmly in search of the third championship, a feat that until today no other team has achieved. In addition to Germany, in this edition of the World Cup, Brazil has already beaten Algeria, Japan, Turkey and Canada🇧🇷

“It’s like that old sport story, getting the momentum. The team is packed, everyone rotates. Whoever enters does the job. When Fábio and I [Brandolin, auxiliar técnico de Jônatas na seleção] we assume, it was our plan not to have just three starters, but at least five. And, today, fortunately, we have six athletes able to play in any match. The idea is to set up the strategy thinking about the opposing team, so we have a very versatile team, all with game rhythm and, at the same time, we can rest the group as a whole with these substitutions”, analyzes the coach, shortly after the classification , in a statement to the Brazilian Confederation of Sports for the Visually Impaired (CBDV).

The Brazilian winger Leomon was the big one today (13th) on the court. Scorer of five goals, he was voted player of the match and posed for the official photo alongside his teammates. André Dantas (four times), Parazinho (three) and Emerson (one) also scored. The World Cup qualifies for the Paralympic Games in Paris (2024): both the champion and runner-up in each gender will be guaranteed in the main sporting competition on the planet.

Women’s team loses to Israel

The Brazilians were beaten by Israel this Monday (12th), by 8 to 4, and are practically out of the quarterfinals. In five games, the women’s team only won once: they thrashed Portugal, the host team, by 10 to 0. The last match of the team led by coach Gabriel Goulart is scheduled for 7:10 am this Tuesday (13).