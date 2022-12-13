Castillo calls successor “usurper”, protests in Peru continue

Former Peruvian president Pedro Castillo said in a letter published on his Twitter account this Monday (12) that he is in the most difficult moment of his government, “mistreated and kidnapped”, and described his successor Dina Boluarte as a ” usurper”.

That is Castillo’s first statement since he was arrested last week for alleged crimes of rebellion, violation of the country’s constitutional order and “conspiracy” against the state, after he unexpectedly tried to dissolve the opposition-dominated Congress.

“I speak to you at the most difficult time of my government, humiliated, incommunicado, mistreated and kidnapped,” he said in the handwritten letter released.

In the same document, Castillo called for an immediate constituent assembly and asked not to fall into the “dirty game” of Boluarte’s proposal to bring forward the general elections.

The statements respond to the decision taken by the President of Peru, who said earlier in the morning that she will present to Congress in the coming days a bill to bring forward the general elections by two years, until April 2024.

Meanwhile, Castillo’s dismissal has provoked protests in various regions of Peru, which have already left three dead, several injured and have affected a major mining company.

The ousted president also said in his letter that he will not resign or abandon his duties as president, which could increase tension in the Andean country.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.