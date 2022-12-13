Rio starts selling Metro tickets for New Year’s Eve in Copacabana

The Metrô-Rio concessionaire started selling 158,000 special cards for New Year’s Eve 2023 today (12). Those who leave home to see New Year’s Eve on Copacabana beach can buy a round trip ticket for R$13, or a round trip ticket for R$6.50. Each person can purchase only 10 tickets.

Purchases can be made at Pavuna, Central (downtown), Carioca (downtown) and Jardim Oceânico (Barra da Tijuca) stations, from 10 am to 9 pm, until December 25th. From the 26th, tickets will only be purchased at the special ticket office at Carioca Station, at the same time.

On the 31st, sales will close at 7pm. In any case, boarding can only be done with the special card. Single, prepaid, Giro, Riocard Mais (Bilhete Único and Vale-Transporte) cards, or approximation payment (NFC) will not be accepted. That is, these cards can only be used until 18:59. They will be valid again from 7:00 am on January 1st, with the reopening of departures from the stations, which on this day will operate during public holidays.

On the way back home, boarding takes place at no fixed time, from midnight to 5 am on January 1, 2023. The concessionaire recommends that customers give preference to the Siqueira Campos station, in Copacabana, in order to reduce queues on the way to and from the New Year’s Eve party.

gratuity

People with disabilities, children under six years of age accompanied by an adult with a valid card and people over 65 years of age must present an official document at the turnstiles proving their boarding at the stations during the New Year’s Eve Special Operation.

If you have any doubts, you can search the MetrôRio social networks, call SAC 0800 585 1111 or get information at one of the 41 stations on the subway system.

Schedules

See the boarding times for New Year’s Eve in Copacabana:

From 7 pm to 8 pm – light green card (one way) and dark green card (round trip);

From 20:00 to 21:00 – light blue card (one way) and dark blue card (round trip);

From 9 pm to 10 pm – light pink card (one way) and dark pink card (round trip);

From 10 pm to 11 pm – yellow card (one way) and orange card (round trip);

From 11 pm to midnight – lilac card (one way) and purple card (round trip);

Midnight to 5am – gray card (return).