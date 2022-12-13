BrazilBrazil

Brazil records 66,200 cases of covid-19 and 261 deaths in 24 hours

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 66,232 new cases of covid-19 and another 261 deaths of victims of the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 691,015 deaths from the disease have been recorded, according to an epidemiological bulletin released this Monday (12) by the Ministry of Health. So far, confirmed cases of the disease total 35,643,770.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,436,602 people have already recovered from the disease and 516,153 cases are being monitored.

Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.23 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.97 million) and Paraná (2.80 million).

The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (156 thousand). Then come Roraima (180 thousand) and Amapá (182.1 thousand).

As for deaths as a result of covid-19, São Paulo is the state with the highest number (176,631), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,244) and Minas Gerais (64,061).

The lowest number of deaths was in Acre (2,033), followed by Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,177).

Vaccination

Covid-19 epidemiological bulletin

Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health

Until this Monday, 495.4 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country. Of these, 181.1 million were the first dose and 163.6 million were the second. The single dose was applied to 5 million people.

The first booster dose was administered to 101.7 million people and the second to 38.9 million.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 12 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Mining company will pay BRL 73 million to compensate for damages in Minas

38 mins ago

Governors meet with STF president to talk about collection

1 hour ago

Protesters try to invade PF headquarters and burn vehicles in DF

1 hour ago

week has celebration of forró and by Gonzagão |

22 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.