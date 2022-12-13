Brazil records 66,200 cases of covid-19 and 261 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil recorded, in 24 hours, 66,232 new cases of covid-19 and another 261 deaths of victims of the virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 691,015 deaths from the disease have been recorded, according to an epidemiological bulletin released this Monday (12) by the Ministry of Health. So far, confirmed cases of the disease total 35,643,770.

Also according to the bulletin, 34,436,602 people have already recovered from the disease and 516,153 cases are being monitored.

Today’s bulletin does not bring updated data for the states of Mato Grosso do Sul and Roraima.

States

According to available data, São Paulo leads the number of cases, with 6.23 million, followed by Minas Gerais (3.97 million) and Paraná (2.80 million).

The smallest number of cases is registered in Acre (156 thousand). Then come Roraima (180 thousand) and Amapá (182.1 thousand).

As for deaths as a result of covid-19, São Paulo is the state with the highest number (176,631), followed by Rio de Janeiro (76,244) and Minas Gerais (64,061).

The lowest number of deaths was in Acre (2,033), followed by Amapá (2,165) and Roraima (2,177).

Vaccination



Epidemiological bulletin of covid-19 – Ministry of Health

Until this Monday, 495.4 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 had been applied in the country. Of these, 181.1 million were the first dose and 163.6 million were the second. The single dose was applied to 5 million people.

The first booster dose was administered to 101.7 million people and the second to 38.9 million.