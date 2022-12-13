Governors meet with STF president to talk about collection

Governors elected and re-elected met today (12) with the President of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Minister Rosa Weber. The agenda of the meeting was the processing of cases in the Court that impact on the collection of state taxes.

During the meeting, 15 governors defended that the Court judge in the face-to-face plenary actions that deal with the differential rate (Difal) of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), processes that can overturn the collection of the states.

In a note released to the press, the STF reported that the president undertook to ask for the actions to be highlighted in the virtual trial and to take the case to the physical plenary, as defended by the governors.

With the measure, the Difal judgment should be suspended until next year. The resumption date has not been set.

After the meeting, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), said that the states lost revenue with the reduction of ICMS on fuel, electricity and transport.

Casagrande also expressed concern about the STF judgment on Difal.

“The minister is understanding that the number of governors present here and those re-elected shows a federative concern and she can forward a solution that gives more time for debate”, he said.

The governor-elect of Bahia, Jerônimo Rodrigues (PT), said that, despite receiving the state with clean bills, there is concern about revenues for 2023.

“We all know the importance of ICMS revenue for investments in our states. It is practically the largest revenue”, he concluded.