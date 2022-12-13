Protesters try to invade PF headquarters and burn vehicles in DF

Protesters who support President Jair Bolsonaro tried to invade the headquarters of the Federal Police in Brasília after the arrest of the indigenous José Acácio Serere Xavante, ordered by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, and started a protest that, at around 10 pm on Monday (12), resulted in the closure of the North Hotel Sector and part of the Monumental Axis, according to the press office of the Military Police.

According to the PM, the demonstrators set fire to cars and buses. Initially, the attempt to invade the PF was controlled by units of the Military Police that were on the spot, but the protest grew and has not yet ended. The press office informed that, in addition to the local units, tactical teams, the Shock Battalion and the special operations team were activated to control the situation.

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was not at risk at any time due to the demonstrations, informed the future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, at a press conference this Monday night.

The Secretariat of Public Security of the Federal District (SSP/DF) informed, through a note, that the security forces reinforced their action in the entire central area of ​​Brasília “to control civil disturbances, traffic and possible fires. The actions began in front of the headquarters of the Federal Police (PF), as a result of the execution of an arrest warrant, and extended to other locations in the central region.”

According to the note, vehicle traffic on the Esplanada dos Ministérios, Praça dos Três Poderes and other roads in the central region is restricted, as a preventive measure. It is recommended that drivers avoid the city center.

“We emphasize, finally, that the surroundings of the hotel where the elected president of the republic is staying has reinforced surveillance by tactical teams and by the shock troops of the Military Police of the Federal District”, informed the secretariat.



Protesters set fire to cars and buses – Reuters/Adriano Machado/Rights Reserved

Prison

The STF announced that José Acácio Serere Xavante is accused of “unlawful conduct in anti-democratic acts”. The arrest was requested from the Supreme Court by the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for a period of ten days to ensure public order.

According to the decision, Chief Serere, as he is known, would have carried out “anti-democratic demonstrations” in recent days in front of the National Congress, at Brasília Airport, in a shopping center and in front of the hotel where the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva da Silva, is staying.

For the PGR, the chief “has been using his position as chief of the Xavante people to recruit indigenous and non-indigenous people” to commit crimes, such as threats of aggression against Lula and ministers of the STF.

THE Brazil Agency was unable to contact the chief’s defense.

The Federal Police reported, through their social networks, that they complied with the arrest order issued by Alexandre de Moraes and that Serene Xaxante was arrested and “is accompanied by lawyers and all the formalities related to the arrest are being adopted in accordance with the legislation, safeguarding the physical and moral integrity of the detainee.” The PF also reported that the disturbances that took place in the vicinity of the Federal Police Headquarters Building “are being contained with the support of other Public Security forces of the Federal District (PMDF, CBMDF and PCDF).”

Repercussion

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, said, via social media, that, since the beginning of the demonstrations, the ministry, through the Federal Police, “kept in close contact with the Secretariat of Public Security of the DF and with the government of the Federal District in order to contain the violence and restore order. Everything will be investigated and clarified”. According to Torres, the situation is returning to normal.

In a second post, Torres said that “nothing justifies the regrettable scenes we saw in the center of Brazilia”. “The Federal Capital is traditionally the scene of peaceful and orderly demonstrations. And it will continue to be!”. He thanked the DF Public Security Secretariat and the Federal District government for their support for the Federal Police. According to the minister, “everything will be investigated”.

On social media, the future Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, condemned the protests. “The depredation and attempted invasion of the Federal Police building in Brazilia are unacceptable. Court orders must be complied with by the Federal Police. Those who consider themselves harmed must offer the appropriate resources, never practice political violence,” he declared.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), also through social networks, defined as absurd the acts of vandalism that took place on Monday night in Brasília “performed by an angry minority”. “The depredation of public and private property, as well as the blocking of roads, only serve to intensify the scenario of intolerance that permeated part of the electoral campaign that ended.” Pacheco added that the “public security forces must act to repress unjustified violence in order to restore the order and tranquility that we all need to move the country forward.”

Article updated at 11:55 pm to add Anderson Torres’ post and press conference with Flavio Dino.