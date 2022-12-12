week has celebration of forró and by Gonzagão

“The accordion did not stop and the forró continued…”. The legacy of the singer and composer from Pernambuco Luiz Gonzaga, Gonzagão, King of Baião and Forró, who was born 110 years ago (on December 13, 1912) and died in 1989, meant that the accordion never stopped playing. The world-renowned musician sang the joys and sorrows of the northeastern people in a way that entered the history of Brazilian art. Relics from the collection of EBC help to understand the history of the musician.

Check out the presentation of Gonzagão and his son Gonzaguinha in a video shown 12 years ago by Musicograma

10 years ago, the program Reporting Paths🇧🇷 gives TV Brazil, highlighted the centenary of the musician born in the country town of Exu. The simple life inspired the northeastern master to bring, to lyrics and rhythms, stories of real and fictional characters in an affectionate and loving way. O forró is, since the year 2021, intangible heritage of Brazil🇧🇷

Check out the Caminhos da Reportagem program below

In the program, details of life in Exu present the Asa Branca Park and the Gonzagão Museum. Gonzagão’s life also passed through Santa Cruz do Capibaribe (PE), Recife (PE) and Rio de Janeiro (RJ).

The anniversary date (December 13) became Forró Day.

Gonzagao at National

Gonzagão embraced Northeastern culture in 1941, when he recorded the song turn and stir, played on the Ary Barroso Program. The performance guaranteed Gonzagão his first contract with National Radio🇧🇷

The change of pace made Gonzagão embrace a typical outfit. He began to perform with a hat, doublet and leather sandals accompanied by accordion, zabumba and triangle.

White wing

In 1945, Gonzagão began a partnership with the composer from Ceará Humberto Teixeira (1916-1979). National popularity came and became a phenomenon with the recording of Asa Branca, in 1947.

The song is considered one of the most important in the history of Brazil, and has been translated and performed in other countries.

Check out more about the history of music below, a kind of northeastern anthem, with an interview with Marcelo Mello, a member of the Quinteto Violado group

Learn more about music White wing

The program all voices he also highlighted the importance of Gonzagão in dethroning prejudices. When he was called to play northeastern rhythms, he performed on the Calouros em Desfile program, obtaining the highest score (5). This was rare due to Ary Barroso’s demands.

Program all voices about Gonzagão



The program points out that Gonzagão was inspired by the gaucho Pedro Raimundo, understanding regional music as a path.

In 1943, Gonzagão signed his first contract to work in cities other than Rio de Janeiro. He came to be called “the greatest accordionist in Brazil” and the “Greatest Sanfoneiro Northeastern”.

70 discs recorded

Another program that highlighted Gonzagão’s trajectory was the from there to here🇧🇷 presented by Ancelmo Gois and Vera Barroso.

The program highlights the legacy of Gonzagão, who died in Recife, aged 77, after a 50-year career, with more than 70 records recorded. In an interview with the program, artists and researchers explain that the artist created a “unique poetic-musical work”. Artists such as Lirinha, Rosa Maria Araujo, Fagner, Assis Angelo, Regina Echeverria and Dominguinhos were interviewed for the program.

