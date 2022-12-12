School for scientists has open enrollment for higher education

Inaugurated last year, Ilum Escola de Ciência, in Campinas, in the interior of São Paulo, is accepting registrations for the selection process for the bachelor’s degree in science and technology. The course, which is free, lasts three years full-time. Entries can be made until December 16 through the course website.

40 vacancies will be offered and half of them will be destined to students who attended high school in public schools. All approved students will be entitled to free housing, food and transportation. The school also offers an English course and a laptop for each student for personal use during the period they are on the course.

To enroll, candidates must write a text of up to 3,000 characters explaining why they want to study science at Ilum. In the selection process, which will continue in February, it will also be necessary to send the score of the National High School Exam (Enem) and proof of medals won in science olympics. After that, there will still be an individual interview stage. According to Ilum, those who obtain the best score in all phases will be approved.

This will be the second class at the school, which is part of the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials, an organization linked to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. The school is funded by the Ministry of Education. Last year, 943 students signed up for Ilum’s selection process.