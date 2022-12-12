No gambler hits Mega-Sena and prize accumulates at R$ 135 million

No player guessed right the six numbers of the Mega-Sena contest 2,547 drawn yesterday (10), at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo.

The accumulated prize for the next draw (contest 2,548), which will take place on Wednesday (14), is estimated at R$ 135 million.

The numbers drawn were 10 – 25 – 31 – 37 – 38 – 57.

The quina had 100 winners, with an individual prize of BRL 65,769.20. 8,588 bettors got four numbers right, who will receive R$ 1,094.03 each.

Bets on the Mega-Sena can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw at lottery shops or online. A simple game of six numbers costs R$4.50.

According to Caixa, the probability of a gambler winning the Mega-Sena with a single game is 1 in 50 million (more precisely 50,063,860). Already a bet with 15 dozens (maximum limit), the chances of hitting the prize is 1 in 10 thousand (precisely 10,003).