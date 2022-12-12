Five cities hold municipal elections this Sunday

Five cities in the country hold elections this Sunday (11). The municipalities of Leme (SP), Ribeirão Pires (SP), Baixio (CE) and Divisa Alegre (MG) will choose new mayors and deputy mayors, whose terms will last until December 2024. In Monte Horebe (PB), the election supplement occurs for councilor positions. Voting started at 8:00 am and ended at 5:00 pm.

Leme (SP) and Ribeirão Pires (SP)

In Leme, the then mayor and candidate for re-election in 2020, Wagner Ricardo Antunes Filho (PSD), known as Wagão, won the municipal dispute with 46.8% of the votes. However, he was convicted of administrative impropriety by the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJSP) and became ineligible. The registration of his candidacy was rejected by the São Paulo Electoral Court in the first and second instances, a decision confirmed by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

75,761 voters in the city are eligible to vote, but there is only one registered candidate: the current interim mayor, Claudemir Borges (PSD). The other candidate who would run, Paulinho Vallença (União Brazil), withdrew from his candidacy. According to TRE-SP, in this case, the electoral legislation establishes that a valid vote is enough for the only candidate to be elected.

In Ribeirão Pires, the mayor between 2009 and 2012, Clovis Volpi (PL), won the 2020 elections with 45.91% of the valid votes. However, its accounts for the 2012 financial year were definitively rejected by the TJSP. According to TRE-SP, the mayor’s slate became ineligible, and the impeachment was confirmed based on the Clean Record Law.

90,990 voters are eligible to vote in the city. Five candidates are running for office: the current interim mayor, Guto Volpi (PL), Amigão D’Orto (PSB), Carlos Sacomani (PMB), Gabriel Roncon (Citizenship) and José Carlos Agnello (MDB).

Low (CE)

In Baixio, the TRE-CE revoked the diplomas of the mayor and deputy mayor, José Humberto Moura Ramalho and José Donizete Viana Cavalcante, for abuse of authority. The unanimous decision, the TRE also confirmed the ineligibility of José Humberto Moura Ramalho for eight years, from the elections subsequent to the 2020 election. Today, voters in the municipality will choose between candidates Zico (PDT) and Kacilda (PT).

Chevron Alegre (MG)

In Divisa Alegre, the elected mayor, Renilda Pereira de Sousa e Silva (PL), had her candidacy rejected by the TSE for submitting the registration request, replacing the then candidate Célia das Virgens, outside the legal deadline of 20 days before the election . The municipality of Norte de Minas has 5,271 eligible voters this Sunday. The choice options are between Ademir da Loja (Progressives) and Patryck Ederson de Figueiredo Bahia (PSD).

Mount Horeb (PB)

In Monte Horeb (PB), the supplementary election takes place for councilors. The nine parliamentarians of the City Council were impeached for non-compliance with the gender quota in the 2020 elections.

In all, 23 municipalities have already held supplementary elections in 2022. Three other cities, Viseu (PA), Iguatu (CE) and Pacujá (CE), should hold new elections in 2023. Those elected will exercise their mandates until December 31, 2024 .