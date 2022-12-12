Ukraine attacks hit Melitopol; Russian side says two died

Ukraine attacked occupied Melitopol, in the southeast of the country, on the night of this Saturday (10), said the Ukrainian authorities installed and exiled by Russia in the city.

Pro-Moscow officials said a missile strike killed two people and wounded 10, while the exiled mayor said dozens of “invaders” were killed.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify reports of attacks or deaths.

“Air defense systems destroyed two missiles, four hit their targets,” Yevgeny Balitsky, Moscow-appointed governor of the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region, said on the Telegram messaging app. He said a “recreation center” where people had dinner was destroyed in the Ukrainian HIMARS missile attack.

The exiled mayor, Ivan Fedorov, said on his Telegram channel that the attack hit a church that the Russians had turned into a meeting place.

Vladimir Rogov, another Moscow-installed official in the Russian-controlled part of Zaporizhzhia, said a huge fire caused by the attack engulfed the recreation centre. He posted a video of a structure on fire.

HIMARS multiple rocket launchers are among Ukraine’s most effective weapons in the war, firing with precision at hundreds of targets, including Russian command posts. At On Monday, the United States said it would send more aid to Kiev to bolster its air defenses and defeat drones.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said in this (11), that its air defense forces shot down five HIMARS rockets in the last 24 hours near the cities of Donetsk and Melitopol.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Oleksiy Arestovych, said Melitopol, a major industrial and transport hub occupied by Russia since March, was key to the defense of the south. “All logistics connecting Russian forces in the eastern part of the Kherson region and all the way to the Russian border near Mariupol are carried out through it,” Arestovych said in a video interview on social media. “If Melitopol falls, the entire line of defense to Kherson collapses. Ukrainian forces gain a direct route to Crimea.”

There was no immediate comment from the Ukrainian army on the attacks. Earlier in the day, the central command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said it was conducting strikes in Melitopol.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said its forces continued offensive operations near the town of Lyman in the Donetsk region and repelled Ukrainian counterattacks. The Russian ministry uses the city’s Russian name, Krasny Liman.

*Reproduction of this content is prohibited.