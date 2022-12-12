Sadness remains in the selection’s arrival in Brazil | Brazil Agency

Part of the Brazilian football delegation is already in the country after participating in the World Cup in Qatar. Last Friday (9) the team lost to Croatia on penalties and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the competition.

On social media, Brazilian players expressed their frustration at the end of their six-year dream as they landed in Brazil. One of them was Neymar. The star of the canary team, who faced an ankle injury during the Cup, considered that the elimination came when the title was “so close”. “On Brazilian soil… The defeat still hurts a lot, we were so close, so close. Unfortunately or fortunately I still haven’t learned to lose. Defeats make me stronger, but they hurt me a lot and I still haven’t gotten used to it”, said the number 10 of the team.





Also on social networks, Vinicius Júnior lamented the elimination in what he called the “worst day of his life”. “I cried on the field, I cried in the locker room, I cried alone on the plane, I cried when I got home and I will cry whenever I think about how close we were… The worst day of my life, without a doubt. I’m so sad”, posted the Real Madrid striker, who also apologized to the country.





Disembarkation of the delegation

When the delegation disembarked, at Galeão airport, in Rio de Janeiro, only Everton Ribeiro spoke to the press. His tone was one of disenchantment and lamentation. “Everybody frustrated, sad. We didn’t expect it. We were very confident of reaching the final, of being champions. The work was (sic) being done for this, it was going well. Unfortunately, in a game where we conceded a shot on goal… we ended up losing on penalties. But football is like that, we have to know that the work was well done. Unfortunately it was not with the result we wanted, which was to be champions. Brazil deserved it”, said the Flamengo midfielder.