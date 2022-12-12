BrazilBrazil

Federal Highway Police seize 501 packets of cocaine on BR 381

The Federal Highway Police (PRF) seized 501 packets of cocaine on the BR 381 highway, in the municipality of Pouso Alegre, in Minas Gerais. The drug was on a bus that left the capital of São Paulo for Mata Verde (AL). The seizure took place last night (10).

The PRF action was carried out with the help of sniffer dogs. The packs, ready for consumption, were inside a trash can inside the bus. According to the PRF, the person responsible for transporting the drug was not located.

The police estimate that organized crime lost more than R$70,000 in profit from the seizure of the product. The occurrence was registered at the Pouso Alegre Police Department.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

