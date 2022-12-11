Morocco defeats Portugal and makes history at the World Cup in Qatar

Morocco made history in Qatar. For the first time an African team reaches the semifinals of the World Cup. With intelligence and a solid defense, the team defeated Portugal by 1 to 0 and now awaits the winner of France and England, who face each other at 4 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday (10).

المستحيل ليس مغربيا ولن يكون أبدا مغربيا….

The first good arrival was from Portugal, after just three minutes. Free kick from the right that João Félix headed in. Bono jumped into the left corner and managed to play for a corner. Morocco responded soon after, and also in the air, but En-Nesyri completed cross out.

The African team bet on high shots and almost opened the scoring in the 25th minute, and again with En-Nesyri after Ziyech’s pass, but the striker finished badly. It was Portugal’s turn to show that it could also scare. João Félix tried to take advantage of the rebound and kicked hard. The ball deflected off the defense and went very close to Bono’s goal.

In the third good arrival on top, Morocco opened the scoring. Attiat-Allah disarmed the opponent in the field of attack and crossed in the area. Diogo Costa came out badly and En-Nesyri, this time, didn’t waste it. He jumped on the third floor and headed in the right way to make it 1-0 at Al Thumama Stadium.

The Portuguese were not discouraged and went on the attack. The tie just didn’t come in the 44th minute because the crossbar saved Bono. Bruno Fernandes took a beautiful shot from the right, covered the Moroccan goalkeeper, but the ball exploded in the goal. The European team still complained about a penalty by Hakimi on Bruno Fernandes, but the Argentine referee Facundo Tello ordered it to continue.

The second leg started with Morocco almost widening. Ziyech took a free kick on the right and El Yamiq deflected it off the first post, forcing Diogo Costa to make a great save. The Portuguese coach then decided to change. Raphaël Guerreiro and Rúben Neves were replaced by João Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo.

With CR7 on the field, Portugal started to dominate the match and was little threatened by Morocco. The pressure began to pay off. In the 18th minute, Bruno Fernandes received a pass from Otávio and hit hard at the edge of the area. The ball went very close to the goal.

Portugal’s best move came in the 38th minute. Good exchange of passes on the right between Ricardo Horta, Cristiano Ronalo and João Félix, who dropped the bomb with his left leg from outside the area. Bono flew in and made a save, saving Morocco.

The African team had the chance to expand in the 45th minute in a counterattack wasted by Cheddira. Portugal tried to arrive with Cristiano Ronaldo, but the number 7 stopped in another good intervention by goalkeeper Bono.

Already in the additions, Cheddira made a hard foul on João Félix and received a red card. With one less, the Lions of the Atlas knew how to defend themselves and still missed a clear opportunity with Aboukhal who, face to face with Diogo Costa, tried to dig and threw at the goalkeeper.

In Portugal’s last breath, in the 52nd minute, Pepe went up alone after a cross from the left, but headed wide. The semifinal against France or England will be played on Wednesday (14th), at the Al Bayt Stadium, at 4pm.