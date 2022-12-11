SP: brawl during Brazil game ends with teenager’s death

A 17-year-old girl was killed yesterday (9), in Barretos, in the interior of São Paulo, after a widespread fight that took place during the game between Brazil and Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar. The fight started in the food court of North Shopping Barretos, which was broadcasting the match, but ended up extending outside the premises of the shopping center, when the young woman was shot dead. Another young woman, of the same age, was also shot with chest injuries and was hospitalized. Two more people were lightly injured. A minor, suspected of participating in the crime, was apprehended.

According to the Military Police, the confusion occurred around 2 pm, shortly before the penalty shootout, in which the Brazilian team lost to Croatia and was eliminated from the World Cup.

In a note, North Shopping Barretos reported that “nothing serious happened on the premises of the shopping center, during the transmission of the game Brazil x Croatia”. According to the mall, there was a discussion between young people who were watching the match, “which was controlled and those involved removed from the development by the security team”.

“Events outside North Shopping Barretos are not the responsibility of the development”, says the note, published on the shopping center’s social networks. “The entire North Shopping Barretos team and family are in solidarity, in this moment of pain, with the families of the victims of the regrettable incident that occurred in the surroundings of our shopping center”.

Brazil and Croatia faced each other yesterday for the World Cup in Qatar. The two teams were 0-0 in normal time and tied 1-1 in extra time. On penalty kicks, Croatia won 4-2.