On social networks, Neymar says he is destroyed and Rodrygo apologizes

On Saturday (19) strikers Neymar and Rodrygo vented their thoughts on social networks, a day after the elimination of the Brazilian team from the World Cup in Qatar. The team lost its spot in the semifinals of the World Cup to Croatia, in a penalty shoot-out (4-2). In a post on Instagram, the number 10, revealed to be “psychologically destroyed”, before leaving the capital Doha.

As in the two previous editions, Neymar suffered from injury in the Qatar Cup, but managed to recover in time to score the decisive goal in the match against Croatia, when he opened the scoring in extra time. However, the opponents tied the match and took the classification definition to penalties. In 2014, Neymar only played until the quarterfinals when he fractured his vertebra in Brazil‘s victory over Colombia. Four years later, at the World Cup in Russia, he sprained his right ankle and played in the sacrifice. Brazil‘s elimination in the quarterfinals was the third in a row.

If for Neymar, 30 years old, it is difficult to deal with frustration, imagine for Rodrygo, debuting in World Cups and one of the youngest of the national team, alongside Gabriel Martinelli, both 21 years old. Rodrygo, considered a prodigy at Real Madrid (Spain) where he has been playing for three years, missed the first of five penalty kicks after extra time. The young striker used Twitter to express himself and apologized.