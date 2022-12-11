High voltage cable leaves three dead in Ceilândia, DF

In Ceilândia, a city 30 kilometers from the center of Brasília, two 14-year-old teenagers and a 5-year-old child from the same family died after being hit by a high-voltage wire on Friday night (9). According to the Fire Department, it was raining heavily when a high voltage cable fell, hitting the three victims and a car passing by.

The driver of the vehicle came down with the intention of helping the victims, but was also hit by an electric shock. Despite the scare, he did not lose consciousness and managed to get away from the risk point, was evaluated at a hospital and is doing well.

Neoenergia was triggered. After turning off the power to the cabling that had fallen on the people, firefighters began resuscitation maneuvers on the teenager, without success.

The other two victims, a teenager and the child – who were sisters – also received care, but were unconscious, without vital signs and with serious injuries. Deaths were declared immediately. The Energy Company regretted the accident and said it was investigating the causes.