Moroccans celebrate victory shared by Africa and Arab world

Moroccan fans exploded with joy on Saturday when their team became the first African country to reach the semi-finals of a World Cup, leaving the stadium to a deafening roar and prompting screams, cries and dancing within the country itself.

“They made us happy and proud and proved that they can reach the final. Why not? We are very proud of this team that is supported by Africa and the Arabs,” said Siham Motahir, a young woman from Rabat, where cafes filled with fans to watch the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 1-0 victory over Portugal is Morocco’s third against a top-flight European team in the tournament, a sequence that has brought joy across the country and widespread support across the African continent and Arab world.

African Union President Macky Sall wrote on Twitter, using capital letters to emphasize his excitement: “HISTORIC! AND FANTASTIC!”

In an Abidjan cafe, where people watched the game and drank beer to celebrate the victory, customer Jules Goule said Ivorians were proud of Morocco’s victory. “Through Morocco, Africa has just shown that it can compete with other continents in football,” he said.

“Waoh, waoh… Morocco! So much joy! Africa is shining! Go Africa!” shouted Agwe Jefferson, 28, a driver in Cameroon’s capital, Yaoundé.

As the game progressed, Moroccan fans chanted “Ole, ole, ole!” in unison, drowning out some Portuguese fans and booing whenever Portugal took possession of the ball.

In the press box, a security guard, shouting in triumph, hugged a Moroccan journalist who was crying with happiness.

As Moroccan player Jawad El Yamiq walked down the field with a flag slung over his shoulders, a fan stood motionless, looking down at the pitch with his hands over his mouth, as if unable to assess the scale of the victory.

But in Rabat fans thronged the streets and people crowded towards the central square where Morocco’s victories are celebrated.

“The last few minutes felt like hours,” said one fan, Samir Saqri, as he joined the crowd.

“Morocco is showing that African teams can compete at a high level,” he added.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

