National Civil Defense recognizes emergency situation in 148 cities

CMIO
1 minute read
The National Civil Defense recognized the emergency situation in over 148 Brazilian cities affected by droughts and floods. Of this total, 140 are in Paraíba and are going through a period of drought.

The other cities that received federal recognition of an emergency situation are Livramento de Nossa Senhora (BA), Mansidão (BA) and Rio do Antônio (BA), also affected by the drought; and Caracol (MS), Anitápolis (SC), Botuverá (SC), Lajeado Grande (SC) and São José (SC), hit by heavy rains.

The complete list of cities is at this link. With the national recognition of the emergency situation or state of public calamity, city halls are able to request resources from the Ministry of Regional Development (MDR) to assist the affected population.

Actions involve relief, assistance to victims, restoration of essential services and reconstruction of destroyed or damaged infrastructure. The request for resources must be made through the Integrated Disaster Information System (S2iD).

Based on the information sent, the National Civil Defense technical team evaluates the goals and values ​​requested. With the approval, an ordinance is published in the Official Gazette of the Union with the amount to be released.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

