Protests grow in Peru over early elections

Hundreds of people continued to protest this Saturday to demand the anticipation of elections in Peru for the new president Dina Boluarte, who is preparing the formation of his cabinet of ministers after the abrupt change of power in the country.

Boluarte, in a message on Twitter, said the police informed him that a clash on Friday night between protesters and security forces left eight people injured, including four police officers, as well as seven detainees.

“Respect, dialogue and tolerance are essential in a democracy,” said the president who took office on Wednesday after the ousting of leftist Pedro Castillo, who tried to dissolve the opposition-dominated congress.

Boluarte, 60, became the first woman to assume the presidency of Peru to serve the current government’s term until July 2026.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

