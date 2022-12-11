“I don’t regret leaving CR7 on the bench”, says Santos after elimination

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has said he would not change his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench even after his side were knocked out of the World Cup due to their 1-0 defeat by Morocco in their quarter-final clash this season. Saturday.

Portugal’s all-time leading goalscorer with 118 goals in 195 appearances, Ronaldo also started on the bench in Tuesday’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the Round of 16, where 21-year-old Gonçalo Ramos scored three goals.

Ronaldo left the pitch after the final whistle in tears and was comforted by his teammates.

“I don’t regret [de deixar Ronaldo no banco]”, said coach Santos at a press conference this Saturday (10). “I wouldn’t change anything, in terms of the team, I can’t think with my heart. I used the team that played very well against Switzerland and there was no reason to change it [contra o Marrocos]”. “The strategic decision I had to make was one of the hardest, but I can’t think with my heart, I have to think with my head. It’s not that Ronaldo is no longer a great player, it has nothing to do with that” , completed.

Morocco extended its dream trajectory in Qatar and made history by becoming the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup thanks to a first-half goal by Youssef En-Nesyri.

Santos declined to comment on whether he would step down and said he would speak to the president of the Portuguese Football Federation next week about his future.

He said his team had struggled to find spaces between the Moroccan defensive lines and praised the opposition’s effort, saying it was “totally their merit”.

“Sometimes in football what you need is a little bit of luck,” said Santos. We showed effort and quality, we had several scoring opportunities with João Félix, Bruno Fernandes hit the crossbar, Pepe tried a header at the end that could have resulted in a draw… We lacked a bit of luck.”

