Regragui asks Moroccans to keep dreaming of more history

Walid Regragui’s dream of his Moroccan team becoming the first in Africa to advance to a World Cup semi-final came true this Saturday (10th), but he said they can go even further in the tournament and continue to make history while seeking to inspire future generations.

The incredible campaign from Morocco 🇲🇦 so far: 🥅 5 games

✅ 3 wins

⏸️ 2 draws

⚽️ 4 goals scored

🧤 1 goal conceded

✅ Semifinalist pic.twitter.com/gHs69pft10 — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_pt) December 10, 2022

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals with their 1-0 victory over Portugal, the latest in a string of surprise results in Qatar, opening up new avenues for the sport outside of Europe and South America. .

Youssef En-Nesyri’s impressive header in the first half secured the victory that sparked euphoric scenes at Al Thumama stadium and left them one game away from the World Cup final.

“What is important for future generations is that we have shown that it is possible for an African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?” Regragui told reporters. “At a press conference three or four games ago, I was asked if we could win the World Cup. And I said, ‘Why not?’ We can dream. Why shouldn’t we dream? If you don’t dream, you don’t get anywhere. It costs nothing.”

After topping a tough Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium, Morocco defeated Spain on penalties before ousting Portugal to continue their extraordinary campaign.

They will once again face European giants in their attempt to rewrite history, facing France or England.

“The message I try to pass on to the players is to have confidence, go out there and give it all and don’t have any regrets. And they believed in me,” said Regragui. “Of course it’s great to come to the World Cup, to play those three group games. We have elite players and we have a team that can win games in the World Cup. Sometimes you exaggerate things, but they really believed and they have now shown that they are capable of performing at this level.”

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou added: “As our coach said, we are here to change the mentality. This feeling of inferiority, we have to get rid of it… The generation that comes after us will now know that Moroccan players can work miracles. “

