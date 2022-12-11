BrazilBrazil

Regragui asks Moroccans to keep dreaming of more history

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
2 minutes read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Walid Regragui’s dream of his Moroccan team becoming the first in Africa to advance to a World Cup semi-final came true this Saturday (10th), but he said they can go even further in the tournament and continue to make history while seeking to inspire future generations.

Morocco became the first African and Arab country to reach the semi-finals with their 1-0 victory over Portugal, the latest in a string of surprise results in Qatar, opening up new avenues for the sport outside of Europe and South America. .

Youssef En-Nesyri’s impressive header in the first half secured the victory that sparked euphoric scenes at Al Thumama stadium and left them one game away from the World Cup final.

“What is important for future generations is that we have shown that it is possible for an African team to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup. Or even the final, why not?” Regragui told reporters. “At a press conference three or four games ago, I was asked if we could win the World Cup. And I said, ‘Why not?’ We can dream. Why shouldn’t we dream? If you don’t dream, you don’t get anywhere. It costs nothing.”

After topping a tough Group F ahead of Croatia and Belgium, Morocco defeated Spain on penalties before ousting Portugal to continue their extraordinary campaign.

They will once again face European giants in their attempt to rewrite history, facing France or England.

“The message I try to pass on to the players is to have confidence, go out there and give it all and don’t have any regrets. And they believed in me,” said Regragui. “Of course it’s great to come to the World Cup, to play those three group games. We have elite players and we have a team that can win games in the World Cup. Sometimes you exaggerate things, but they really believed and they have now shown that they are capable of performing at this level.”

Goalkeeper Yassine Bounou added: “As our coach said, we are here to change the mentality. This feeling of inferiority, we have to get rid of it… The generation that comes after us will now know that Moroccan players can work miracles. “

* Reproduction of this content is prohibited.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 hours ago
2 minutes read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Unmanned flight to the Moon, Artemis 1 Mission ends this Sunday

27 mins ago

Brazil records 70 deaths and 39,000 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours

53 mins ago

Sheet music presents the third and last act of the opera Aleijadinho

1 hour ago

Cyclone Mandous hits southern India, at least 4 people die

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.