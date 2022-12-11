BrazilBrazil

Cyclone Mandous hits southern India, at least 4 people die

A cyclone killed at least four people in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Saturday, a local official said, adding that heavy rain and winds hit several districts, causing property damage and power outages.

Cyclone Mandous, which hit the mainland late Friday evening, damaged 185 homes and huts, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said. The storm downed 400 trees in the capital Chennai, a hub of auto factories and technology companies.

Nearly 25,000 people, including disaster relief workers, are involved in relief work, and more than 9,000 people have been moved to safety in 201 camps, Stalin said.

“We are still assessing damage,” he told reporters as he toured some of the affected areas.

Mandous had weakened after reaching severe category as it passed through Sri Lanka, where schools were closed due to high levels of air pollution from the storm.

The cyclone was expected to gradually weaken into an area of ​​low pressure, according to a Twitter message from the Indian Meteorological Department on Saturday.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

