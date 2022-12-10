Festival Cine Pernambuco starts this Friday

This Friday (9) begins the 26th edition of one of the most traditional film festivals in the country, Cine Pernambuco (Cine PE) with a tribute to filmmaker Sérgio Rezende, who brought works such as Zuzu Angel and Save Geral.

“Those who want to participate will see two works of art, the São Luís cinemas and the cinema at the theater in the park. It is an extensive schedule, there are 24 films in the competitive program, six feature films and 18 short films. We also have three more films in the category hors concourssays the director of Cine PE, Sandra Bertini.

With more than 700 films submitted, including shorts and features, Edu Fernandes, curator of Cine PE since 2018, highlighted that the challenge was to create an identity for this edition of the festival, based on the participating titles from all over the country.

“We began to understand the most urgent themes that emerged among the submitted films, which was being able to find films that investigate our country with an inward look, looking a lot at Brazil in depth. Our features go in that direction and our shorts complement this discussion, making the programming more cohesive”, completes Fernandes.

The director, actress and producer Bárbara Paz, another honoree in this edition of the festival, celebrates her participation in the exhibition. “My God, such a beautiful tribute that this festival is giving me. I am so honored by all of this. My movie will also be shown Gap also. I love this city, I love this festival, this hug you are giving me is priceless”, says Bárbara.

The entire programming of Cine PE 2022 has free admission. The orientation of the coordination of the event is for the public to arrive early to guarantee tickets. The entire schedule is available on the website.