France fears speed and England set-piece threat at World Cup

France will have to be vigilant when they face England in the World Cup quarter-finals as their opponents have players capable of harming them on the counterattack and from set pieces, coach Didier Deschamps said on Friday.

The teams have not faced each other in a major tournament since their Euro 2012 group stage tie, but the focus has been on the game between two countries that share a sporting rivalry.

Deschamps, who won the World Cup with France as a player and manager, said he didn’t see many weaknesses in the England team but that they did have some “slightly weaker points”.

“Pace is often one of the keys – when you are fast, opponents have less time to organize themselves. But you need more than just pace to score goals,” Deschamps said ahead of Saturday’s game at Al Bayt Stadium. “You can stop a lot of things, but it’s very difficult to stop someone very fast, especially in transitions.” “England are very strong in transitions – more than half of their goals have come from quick counterattacks. But they also have other qualities – they have technical ability, goal-scoring ability and set-piece ability.”

The spotlight is on how striker Kylian Mbappé, the tournament’s top scorer with five goals, will fare against the England defence, with right-back Kyle Walker saying he will draw on his experience playing the Frenchman in the past when they meet.

“I’m sure England will be prepared to face him, but Kylian can make the difference,” said Deschamps.

France won the World Cup with a stellar campaign in Russia four years ago, but goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said it was the England team that had more tournament experience than the reigning champions.

“If you compare the two teams, there are more English players here who were at the World Cup in Russia than there are players from France,” added Lloris.

