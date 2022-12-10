Roberto Jefferson becomes defendant for attempted murder against police officers

The Federal Court in Rio de Janeiro accepted today (9) the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office’s complaint against former deputy Roberto Jefferson, who becomes defendant for attempted murder against federal police, qualified resistance and other crimes on October 23 of this year, when he resisted the arrest order issued by the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

Deputy federal judge Abby Ilharco Magalhães, of the 1st Federal Court of Três Rios, considered that the complaint, in addition to qualifying the accused, classifying the offenses and presenting a list of witnesses, clearly and objectively exposes the facts imputed to him, with all its circumstances, in order to allow the full exercise of full defense. The magistrate adds that “sufficient indications of authorship emerge from the flagrant situation, narrated in the testimonies of the federal police officers who carried out the steps, in addition to the manifestation of the accused himself in the inquisitorial headquarters”.

shots and grenades

On the day of the crimes for which he is responsible, the former parliamentarian was at his home, in the city of Comendador Levy Gasparian, when four Federal Police agents arrived seeking to comply with the arrest warrant issued by STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes.

Despite being prevented from posting on social media by precautionary measure, Jefferson had recorded and shared a video with misogynistic and low-slang attacks against Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the STF, on October 21. In view of this, Alexandre de Moraes decided that Jefferson should return to preventive detention, but the former congressman reacted to the federal police’s attempt to comply with the decision.

Roberto Jefferson even threw grenades and shot 60 times with large-caliber weapons at the police, leaving two agents injured. The former president of the PTB also recorded videos on the day of the action, saying that he would face the police, even showing the PF vehicle with the windshield shot out and admitting that he had shot in their direction.

According to the MPF complaint, the accused threw an adulterated grenade at the police, with pieces of cut nails wrapped in adhesive tape.

After throwing the grenade, Jefferson pulled out a hidden gun and began firing at the officers, firing 30 rounds and emptying the first magazine.

Despite the shouts of “wounded police”, Roberto Jefferson did not stop the attack, throwing two more grenades in the direction of the police and, after that, starting a new shooting session, with about 30 shots in the direction of the federal agents.

Even so, Jefferson remained at his home, and only turned himself in after seven hours of the beginning of the diligence, after negotiation. According to the Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office, searches on the property found a firearm for restricted use, 8,332 pieces of ammunition for restricted and permitted use and three grenades without authorization and adulterated with large pieces of nails.

Stuck in Bangu 8

After turning himself in and spending the night at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Rio, Jefferson underwent a custody hearing the following day, October 24, and was taken to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, known as Bangu 8, in Complexo de Gericinó.

The former deputy arrived at the prison at night, after Judge Airton Vieira, investigating judge in the cabinet of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, confirmed his arrest at the custody hearing, via videoconference. The prison is the same one where, on August 13 of last year, Jefferson was taken in action that investigates anti-democratic acts, in which he is also a defendant.