Brazil has vigorous visitation to museums, says president of Ibram

With many challenges, Brazilian museums have conquered a good visitation. In an interview with the program The Voice of Brazil this Friday (9), the president of the Brazilian Institute of Museums (Ibram), Pedro Mastrobuono, points out that Brazilians are already a people who frequent these facilities.

“Brazil already has a very vigorous visitation, we reached the pre-pandemic level of 26 million visitors”, he says.

“We have a wide spectrum, museums of fine arts, as everyone can imagine, but we have museums of language, science, natural history, anthropology, technology and everything that concerns human activity, and like every branch of human activity ends up leaving a legacy”, says Mastrobuono.

Brazil has approximately 3,967 museums, 30 of which are directly managed by Ibram, the institute responsible for improving Brazilian museums.

Challenges

According to Mastrobuono, the challenges in the sector are enormous, including funding and disaster prevention. The Fire Department permits are also a bottleneck in the sector, since, according to the president, most of the museums are installed in listed buildings, which cannot be moved, making it difficult for required items, such as emergency exit, fire door, accessibility.

Sustainability is also a point highlighted by the president of Ibram. “No museum in the world, whether private or public, large or small, memory house, none can live with a shop and ticket office.

Mastrobuono points out that museums have the power to reduce school evasion, crime and rescue the identity of the people. “All people who have a strong identity have a strong sense of belonging and this stirs people’s imagination and gives an idea of ​​a collective future”, he points out.

Military Circuit

With the information that a museum of the Santos Dumont foundation with some aircraft was the record holder for visitation, Ibram began to invest in the Military Circuit of Museums. We started with the navy, Ilha Fiscal was restored, then Galeota Real was renovated, and today there is a new naval museum”, he details.

Watch in full: