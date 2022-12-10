Neymar says he is not sure if he will play for the national team again

Striker Neymar said this Friday (9) that he is not sure if he will return to play for the Brazilian national team after the defeat to Croatia on penalties in the quarterfinals of the World Cup.

“Sincerely, I do not know. I think talking now is bad because my head is hot, I’m not thinking straight”, said an emotional Neymar to journalists.

“Saying that this is the end would be jumping the gun, but I don’t guarantee anything either. Let’s see what happens going forward,” she added.

“I want to take this time to think about the national team, think about what I want for myself. I’m not closing the doors to the national team, I’m not saying 100% that I’m going back either”, declared the number 10 of Brazil in the Cup.

Neymar put Brazil ahead against Croatia late in the first half of extra time, but Croatia equalized with three minutes left to play and then won 4-2 on penalties.

With the goal, Neymar equaled Pelé as the best scorer of the national team, with 77 goals.

The 82-year-old King of Football, who is hospitalized in delicate condition in São Paulo with cancer, scored his last goal for Brazil in a friendly against Austria in 1971.

Pelé is the only player to have won the World Cup three times (in 1958, 1962 and 1970) and scored 77 goals in 92 games for the Brazilian national team.

Neymar, 30, reached 77 goals in his 124th game for Brazil.

