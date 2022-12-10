Pelé sends message of support to Neymar after elimination from the Cup

Former player Pelé spoke a few hours after Brazil‘s elimination from the Qatar Cup. In a post on his profile on a social network this Friday (9), the King of Football sent a message to striker Neymar, who reached him in the top scorer of the Brazilian national team, with a total of 77 goals, when he scored once against from Croatia.

“I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and finally I can congratulate you for matching my number of goals with the Brazilian national team. We both know this is so much more than a number. Our greatest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspiring our professional colleagues today, the next generations and, above all, inspiring everyone who loves our sport”, said Pelé

“Unfortunately the day is not the happiest for us, but you will always be the source of inspiration that many aspire to become. I’ve learned that the more time passes, the more our legacy grows. My record was set almost 50 years ago, and no one has been able to approach it until now. You made it, boy. This enhances the greatness of your conquest Neymar”, declared the King of Football.

Neymar had a standout performance for Brazil this Friday, opening the scoring in extra time with a beautiful goal. But he saw Croatia draw at the very end of extra time, forcing the penalty shootout, in which the Europeans came out with the final victory by 4 to 2.

Pelé has been hospitalized at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein since November 29 for a reassessment of chemotherapy for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021.