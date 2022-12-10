BrazilBrazil

Croatia goalkeeper says his team faced Brazil with heart

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said facing a Brazil team packed full steam ahead in the World Cup quarter-finals was a daunting prospect.

But the only terror seen at Estádio Cidade da Educação, this Friday (9), was imprinted on the faces of the Brazilian national team players and their fans, along with shock and disbelief, as Croatia recovered from a deficit of 1-0 in extra time to clinch a 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory and, with it, a place in the semi-finals.

“In the penalty shootout we are fighters, we play with all our hearts and that’s it,” said Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, named man of the match. “We are experienced and we were raised as fighters”.

“We spare no effort to give our best, and that is our recipe for success”, he said. “Let’s play one game at a time and see where that takes us.”

Croatia earned a place in the semifinals and are now one victory away from a return to the final of the tournament for the second time in a row.

The 2018 runners-up looked to be headed for elimination when Neymar produced a moment of individual magic, scoring in extra time to give Brazil a 1-0 lead with just 15 minutes left in the game.

But Croatia, who also beat Japan on penalties in the round of 16, showed their willpower again, responding with a Bruno Petkovic equalizer three minutes from time.

In the penalty shootout, the Croatians kept their cool and composure, while Brazil withered under the pressure, with Marquinhos and Rodrygo missing from their kicks.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

