Men’s team maintains 100% success in the goalball World Cup

The Brazilian men’s goalball team defeated Japan by 8 to 6 this Friday (9), maintaining 100% success in the World Cup, held in Matosinhos (Portugal). The women’s team was beaten by 11 to 4 by the United States.

The men’s team, which beat Algeria by 11 to 5 in its debut, returned to show strength in the fight for the unprecedented third world championship. Against the Japanese, Brazil did not give chances and managed to close the score at 8 to 6.

“We knew that the Japanese team is very versatile, similar to Brazil. They work a lot on movement, fluctuations, constantly changing the tempo of the ball, making wing inversions that make it difficult for the opponent to read. But we entered the game concentrated, arriving with the technique on the balls. We assessed that it would be a balanced duel, which ended up happening. It was great to be almost always ahead on the scoreboard, except when it was 5-5. Then we opened up two goals again and controlled the match”, declared winger Leomon, who scored five goals in the match.

Vacancy for the Paris Games

In addition to the title, the men’s and women’s teams seek, in Matosinhos, to guarantee an early vacancy for the Paris Games (France), in 2024. For that, it is necessary to reach the final. In both tournaments, there are 16 teams divided into two groups of eight. Teams play each other in the key, in a single shift, with the top four advancing to the quarterfinals. The disputes for the medals will be on the next 16th, a Friday. Competition matches are broadcast live on Kuriakos TV’s YouTube page.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

