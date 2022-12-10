Andreza Vitória reaches the final at the Paralympic Boccia World Cup

Andreza Vitória, from Pernambuco, reached the individual final of the Paralympic Boccia World Championship this Friday (9) at the Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park (west zone of Rio de Janeiro).

The vacancy in the big decision came after the BC1 class athlete (for people who can play with their hands or feet and who have the option of an assistant) won her games this Friday, against the Thai Satanan Phromsiri, by 5 to 1, and against the Japanese Yuriko Fujii, by 5 to 0. The final will be disputed Saturday (10) against the Croatian Dora Basic.

“I’m very happy, tomorrow we’re going to fight to play the national anthem on the podium”, said the athlete diagnosed with Leigh Syndrome, a rare hereditary neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system.

Also on Saturday and in the BC1 class, José Carlos Chagas is playing for a bronze medal. In the BC3 class (for athletes with severe disabilities who can use the chute and have help from another person), Mateus Carvalho from Minas Gerais competes in a semifinal.

With these results, Brazil already surpasses the campaign made in the last edition of the World Cup, in Liverpool (England), in 2018. On that occasion, the Brazilians did not medal and only won a fourth place, in the BC1/BC2 team dispute.

The Bocce World Cup (main competition of the Paris 2024 cycle modality, which brings together more than 170 athletes from 40 countries) will be played until next Tuesday (13). The event is broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the National Association of Sports for the Disabled (Ande).