BC has R$ 4.6 billion forgotten in banks to be returned

Interrupted since mid-April, the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR) still has R$ 4.6 billion forgotten in financial institutions to be returned, disclosed (8), in Brazilia, the Central Bank (BC). Of this total, R$ 3.6 billion are allocated to 32 million individuals and R$ 1 billion to 2 million companies.

The BC also announced that it will receive data from the institutions in January. The reopening date for consultations with the SVR is yet to be defined. However, the agency clarifies that a normative instruction issued in November obliges institutions to forward to the monetary authority information on forgotten amounts.

The institutions will transfer to the BC three types of amounts forgotten by account holders:

• closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts with available balance;

• registration accounts maintained by securities brokerage companies and securities distribution companies to register closed customer transactions with an available balance; and

• other situations that give rise to amounts to be returned recognized by the institutions.

News

According to the Central Bank, data received from financial institutions will be processed and offered to account holders as soon as the SVR is reopened. The body reported that it is also working on improvements to the system, such as the inclusion of new types of values ​​and withdrawal by heirs and legal representatives of the deceased.

As soon as the system is reopened, informed the BC, heirs, executors, executors or legal representatives of the deceased person will be able to consult the existence of forgotten values ​​and receive instructions on how to redeem the money. They must accept a disclaimer before making the appointment.

The opening of the SVR to deceased people was even announced by the BC at the beginning of the year, but was paralyzed because of the strike in the body, which lasted to July.

Another novelty will be the adoption of a virtual queue to access the SVR. The tool will replace the programmed access logic (with defined day and time) that was in effect in the first version of the system.

Amount

Currently, amounts forgotten in the financial system are distributed in the following ranges: 23.58 million account holders (68%) up to R$10; 7.94 million (23%) between R$10.01 and R$100; 2.86 million (8%) of R$100.01 and R$1 thousand; and 476.5 thousand (1%) above R$ 1 thousand. With the resubmission of data by financial institutions, the stock of BRL 4.6 billion to be returned could increase.

The return of forgotten values ​​occurred to April of this year. During this period, informed the BC, the institutions returned R$ 2.36 billion to 7.2 million individuals and 300,000 legal entities.

Of this total, R$321 million were returned via PIX to 3.7 million beneficiaries who clicked directly on the system to request the amounts. The remainder was returned through contact between the beneficiary and the institution (telephone, email, trip to the agency or other service channels).

Initially, it was planned to consultation and withdrawal phase at the SVR for May. This step would include more sources of forgotten funds, such as undue collection of fees or credit obligations not foreseen in the term of commitment, closed prepaid and postpaid payment accounts and closed accounts with brokers and distributors. However, the process was interrupted due to the strike by BC employees, which lasted three months and paralyzed the development of projects within the agency.