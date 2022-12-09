Brazil has 33,900 new cases and 100 deaths from covid-19

The Ministry of Health released today (8), in Brazilia, new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey, Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 33.9 thousand new cases of the disease and 100 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 35.5 million confirmed cases and 690,677 deaths. Recovered cases add up to 34.3 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated occurrences, with 6.2 million cases and 176.5 thousand deaths. Next come Minas Gerais (3.9 million cases and 64,000 deaths); Paraná (2.7 million cases and 45.5 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.7 million cases and 41.2 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 495 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, with 181.1 million from the first dose and 163.5 million from the second dose, in addition to 101.6 million from the first dose of booster and 38.7 million from the second booster dose.