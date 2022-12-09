BrazilBrazil

Brazil has 33,900 new cases and 100 deaths from covid-19

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Health released today (8), in Brazilia, new figures on the covid-19 pandemic in the country. According to a daily survey, Brazil registered, in 24 hours, 33.9 thousand new cases of the disease and 100 deaths.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the country has accumulated 35.5 million confirmed cases and 690,677 deaths. Recovered cases add up to 34.3 million.

The state of São Paulo has the highest number of accumulated occurrences, with 6.2 million cases and 176.5 thousand deaths. Next come Minas Gerais (3.9 million cases and 64,000 deaths); Paraná (2.7 million cases and 45.5 thousand deaths) and Rio Grande do Sul (2.7 million cases and 41.2 thousand deaths).

Vaccination

According to the Ministry of Health‘s vaccinometer, 495 million doses of vaccines against covid-19 have already been applied, with 181.1 million from the first dose and 163.5 million from the second dose, in addition to 101.6 million from the first dose of booster and 38.7 million from the second booster dose.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 48 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

BC has R$ 4.6 billion forgotten in banks to be returned

21 mins ago

Under-20 squad is called up for Sudamericana 2023

1 hour ago

Men’s national team debuts with victory in the World Cup of goalball

2 hours ago

Natural disasters leave 48 cities in a state of emergency

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.