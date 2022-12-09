Under-20 squad is called up for Sudamericana 2023

Highlighting the presence of striker Endrick, just 16 years old, the Brazilian under-20 team was summoned this Thursday (8) for the 2023 South American competition in the category by coach Ramon Menezes. The competition will be held in Colombia between January 19th and February 12th.

The Brazilian delegation, including the young striker from Palmeiras who was chosen as the revelation of the last edition of the Brazilian Championship, presents itself on January 5th for the period of preparation before the debut in the dispute.

Coach Ramon Menezes announced the 22 athletes who will compete in CONMEBOL Sudamericana 2023. The competition will be held between January 19th and February 12th.

Summoned:

Goalkeepers: Kaíque (Palmeiras), Kauã Santos (Flamengo) and Mycael (Athletico-PR).

Sides: Arthur (America -MG), Kaiki Bruno (Cruzeiro) and Patryck (São Paulo).

Defenders: Beraldo (São Paulo), Douglas Mendes (Red Bull Bragantino), Robert (Corinthians) and Weverton (Cruzeiro).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Vasco da Gama), Marlon Gomes (Vasco da Gama), Matheus França (Flamengo), Ronald (Grêmio) and Victor Hugo (Flamengo).

Attackers: Endrick (Palmeiras), Giovani (Palmeiras), Marcos Leonardo (Santos), Matheus Martins (Fluminense), Sávio (PSV), Vitor Roque (Athletico-PR) and Ângelo (Santos).