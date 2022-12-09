BrazilBrazil

Men's national team debuts with victory in the World Cup of goalball

The Brazilian men’s goalball team debuted at the World Cup, held in Matosinhos (Portugal), with a 11-5 victory over Algeria this Thursday (8)

The men’s team, led by Jônatas Castro, will play their second match in the competition, starting at 12h (Brasília time) next Friday (9), against Japan. Competition matches are broadcast live on Kuriakos TV’s YouTube page.

“It was a good debut. Especially in the first half, everything worked as we had predicted. In the second, with the team’s rotation, we conceded a few goals, but quickly stabilized”, declared Emerson, chosen as the best player of the match.

The women’s selection was defeated by Great Britain by 7 to 5 in its commitment in the competition. The team led by coach Gabriel Goulart faces the United States in the second round, starting at 6:10 am on Friday.

Vacancy for the Paris Games

In addition to the title, the men’s and women’s teams seek, in Matosinhos, to guarantee an early vacancy for the Paris Games (France), in 2024. For that, it is necessary to reach the final. In both tournaments, there are 16 teams divided into two groups of eight. Teams play each other in the key, in a single shift, with the top four advancing to the quarterfinals. The disputes for the medals will be on the next 16th, a Friday.



Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

