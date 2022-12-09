Natural disasters leave 48 cities in a state of emergency

The National Civil Defense recognized, today (8), the emergency situation in over 48 cities hit by natural disasters. The scenario covers municipalities in Bahia, Ceará, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Norte and Santa Catarina.

Most of the recognitions were granted to localities in Minas Gerais affected by heavy rains. In all, there are 43: Açucena, Almenara, Arapuá, Bandeira, Barbacena, Bom Jesus do Galho, Campestre, Capelinha, Carlos Chagas, Cataguases, Coimbra, Córrego Novo, Divisópolis, Dom Joaquim, Felisburgo, Ferros, Frei Gaspar, Galiléia, Jacinto , João Monlevade, Jordânia, Juramento, Lidainha, Luisburgo, Munhoz, Muzambinho, Naque, Ouro Verde de Minas, Paraopeba, Pavão, Peçanha, Pescador, Piranguinho, Rio do Prado, Rio Piracicaba, Salinas, Santo Antônio do Jacinto, São Domingos do Prata, São Francisco, Teófilo Otoni, Timóteo, Ubaporanga and Urucuia.

According to the Ministry of Regional Development, another five cities in four states were recognized yesterday (7) in an emergency situation: Cícero Dantas (BA) and Laguna (SC) due to heavy rains and Itapicuru (BA), Crateús (CE) and Campo Redondo (RN) due to drought.

rains

This Thursday, the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) issued a warning of “potential danger” for heavy rains. According to the statement, there is forecast of rain between 20 and 30 millimeters/h (mm) or up to 50 mm/day and intense winds, between 40 and 60 km per hour. However, there is a low risk of power outages, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges.

According to Inmet, the following are included in the statement: center of Goiás, east of Goiás, south of Goiás, Vale do Rio Doce, central Espírito Santo, east of Mato Grosso do Sul, northwest Espírito Santo, wetlands of southern Mato Grosso, Jequitinhonha, north coast of Espírito Santo -santense, northwest of Minas Gerais, Mucuri Valley, south-central Mato Grosso, north of Minas, southwest of Mato Grosso do Sul, Federal District, central Minas Gerais, north-central Mato Grosso do Sul, Triângulo Mineiro/Alto Paranaíba, Araçatuba , northwest Goiás, metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte and São José do Rio Preto.

La Nina

Among those responsible for heavy rains in the country is the La Niña phenomenon, characterized by the cooling of surface waters in central and eastern parts of the Equatorial Pacific and by changes in tropical atmospheric circulation, impacting temperature and rainfall regimes in various parts of the globe, including to South America.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the activity of the La Niña phenomenon should persist, at least, until February 2023. If the forecast is confirmed, it will be the third consecutive summer in the Southern Hemisphere under the influence of the phenomenon, something that happened for the last time between 1998 and 2001.

In Brazil, during La Niña events, an increase in rainfall volumes is almost always observed in the North and Northeast regions with below average rainfall in the South Region, in addition to a slight decrease in temperature values ​​in the Southeast and South.