Payments of Capes scholarship holders will be made until the 13th, says MEC

The Ministry of Education (MEC) announced today (8), in Brasília, that the payment of 200,000 scholarship holders from the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) – referring to December – is assured and should be carried out by next Tuesday -Friday (13). According to a statement, in total Capes had R$ 210 million released to cover the payments.

Earlier in the evening, the MEC informed that R$ 160 million will be earmarked for the payment of 100,000 graduate scholarships (master’s, doctorate and post-doctoral).

Release

Earlier, the release of another BRL 50 million had already been announced for the payment of all scholarships for programs aimed at training teachers for basic education, informed, in a note, the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (Capes) .

On Tuesday (6), Capes released a note informing that it would not have the resources to pay for the more than 200,000 scholarships intended for master’s, doctoral and post-doctoral students due to budget contingencies (blockages). Deposits should have been made until yesterday (7).

Also according to the MEC, a negotiation with the economic area guaranteed the release of R$ 460 million for the education sector.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

