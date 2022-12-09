BrazilBrazil

Rare diseases have been a priority for the government, says Minister of Health

This week, the Ministry of Health incorporated the drug Zolgensma, for the treatment of children up to six months old with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type I.

According to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, the offer of treatment with the scientific name onasemnogeno abeparvoveque by the Unified Health System (SUS) is part of a public policy that prioritizes rare diseases. “Rare diseases have been a priority for the government, since 2019 more than R$ 3.5 billion have been invested,” he said in an interview with the program. The Voice of Brazil this Thursday (8).

The medicine will be available in the SUS within 180 days, a necessary period, according to the minister, for the operational procedures of price negotiation, purchase, distribution and elaboration of a clinical protocol for guidance on use.

Pandemic

On balance, Queiroga said that more than 500 million doses of vaccine against covid-19 have been distributed throughout Brazil. “In 2023, Brazilians have the guarantee that there will be no shortage of vaccines to protect against covid-19”, highlighted the minister.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro.

