Black Friday e-commerce sales grow 60%

Revenue from e-commerce sales over the weekend of sexta-feira Negrafrom November 25 to 27, increased by 60% compared to the same period in 2021. The data, released today (8), in São Paulo, is from the analytical intelligence company Boa Vista, measured by the Konduto anti-fraud system.

In contrast to revenue growth, the number of orders online fell 25% compared to the 2021 edition. According to Boa Vista, the data shows that consumers chose to purchase fewer products, but of greater value.

Accompanying the reduction in the number of purchase orders onlineattempts at fraud in this sexta-feira Negra they also retreated (-26%) compared to 2021. Even so, the company recorded fraud attempts that could generate a loss of BRL 71.5 million.

The data also show that purchases via cell phones have increased year after year in the country. In 2020, purchases via mobile exceeded 50% of the total number of acquisitions online🇧🇷 In 2022, that number reached 74%. And fraud also followed: 72% of scam attempts originated from these devices.

In the analysis by region, the Southeast stood out, registering 62% of sales and 59% of fraud attempts throughout Brazil.