Justice of Rio decides to maintain the arrest of Captain Guimarães

Offender Ailton Guimarães Jorge, a former Army captain, better known as Captain Guimarães, aged 81, will remain in prison at the disposal of Justice. In a custody hearing this afternoon (8), Judge Mariana Tavares Shu, from the Custody Center, decided to keep the offender in custody.

Guimarães was taken from the Federal Police jail after signing the arrest in flagrante delicto, this Wednesday (7), during Operation Sicários and transferred to the José Frederico Marques Prison, in Benfica, in the north of the city.

The preventive detention of Captain Guimarães was issued by the titular judge of the 4th. Criminal Court of São Gonçalo, Juliana Grillo El-Jaick, who issued the arrest and search warrants for the operation.

The offender is suspected of being the mastermind of a homicide, which took place in July 2020, at a gas station, in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio, which he indicated to have been a crime with characteristics of summary execution. The victim was Pastor Fábio Aguiar Sardinha, 41 years old. In the operation, former civil police officer Deveraldo Lima Barreira, linked to Captain Guimarães, accused of being the perpetrator of the crime, was arrested at home in Barra da Tijuca.