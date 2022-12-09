Brazilians advance to the knockout phase of the Boccia World Cup

Josi Silva was the Brazilian standout this Thursday (8th) at the Paralympic Boccia World Championship. The São Paulo native overcame Wai Yan Vivian Lau, from Hong Kong, by 3-1 to qualify for the quarterfinals of the women’s BC4 class (for athletes with severe disabilities, but who do not receive assistance) at the Barra da Tijuca Olympic Park (zone west of Rio de Janeiro).

“I’m very happy, in my first World Championship and already among the eight best in the world in my class. I’m glad my strategy worked in the match, which was very difficult. Now it’s time to continue with my work”, declared the 29-year-old athlete, who was born with arthrogryposis (a disease that compromises the movement of the legs).

The next opponent of the Brazilian, who ranks 14th in the world, in the main competition of the modality of the Paris 2024 cycle, which brings together more than 170 athletes from 40 countries, will be Yuen Cheung, also from Hong Kong, and the current fifth best in the world in BC4.

Two other Brazilians made it to the quarterfinals, but in the BC1 class (who can play with their hands or feet and who have the option of an assistant). The Pernambucan Andreza Vitória, who beat the Polish Kinga Koza by 6 to 3 in their third game for the group stage this Thursday, now takes on the Thai Satanan Phromsiri. José Carlos Chagas beat Croatian Martin Frkovic in a tie-break.

Current leader of the BC2 world ranking (for athletes who do not receive assistance), Maciel Santos from Ceará beat Dutchman Bernd Meints by 9-1 and now faces Czech Josef Zabka in the round of 16.

In BC3 (for athletes with severe disabilities and who can use the auxiliary tool and have help from another person), Mateus Carvalho from Minas Gerais beat the Spaniard Wafid Boucherit by 6 to 3 and advanced without fear to the round of 16, where he will measure forces with the Peruvian Dean Acosta.

“It was a good first phase, me and my father [calheiro] we did a good job. Now the round of 16 begins and this greatly raises the level of competitiveness of the competition. They are more complicated opponents to play”, analyzed Mateus.

In the women’s BC3, the São Paulo Evelyn Oliveira defeated the Portuguese Ana Costa by 4 to 1 and the Pernambuco Evani Calado surpassed the German Nancy Pose by 9 to 0.

Now Evelyn faces the Thai Ladamanee Kla-Han, while Evani will face the Polish Edyta Owczarz. If the Brazilians win their clashes, both will play in the quarterfinals.

Pernambucan Letícia Karoline (BC1), Iuri Tauan (BC2), São Paulo Antônio Leme (BC3) and Paraná Eliseu dos Santos (BC4) failed to qualify for the next stage of the World Cup and were eliminated in the group stage.

The bocce World Cup will be held until next Tuesday (13). The event is broadcast live on the YouTube channel of the National Association of Sports for the Disabled (Ande).