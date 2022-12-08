MPF denounces ex-deputy Roberto Jefferson for attempted murder

The Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) in Rio de Janeiro denounced, this Wednesday (7), former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson for four attempted murders, qualified resistance, possession of a firearm and ammunition for restricted and permitted use, as well as possession and tampering with grenades. On October 23 last, four federal police officers were shot and fired upon while serving a warrant for their arrest at Jefferson’s address in the mountainous region of Rio.

The agents had gone to the city of Comendador Levy Gasparian to comply with an order by the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes, at the house of the former parliamentarian, who wore an electronic ankle bracelet and had been failing to comply with the court decision, with offensive attacks on the Minister of Justice. STF Carmen Lúcia, on recorded video.

At the gate of the house, through the closed circuit security cameras, Jefferson records a video saying that he will not turn himself in. At that moment, he positions himself on the porch of the house and, from there, throws a grenade tampered with pieces of cut nails wrapped in adhesive tape against the police. When removing the pin from the device, he mockingly announced that he would throw it and shouted: “you are together, you will get hurt”.

After throwing the grenade, Jefferson pulled a 18 caliber 5.56x45mm carbine that was hidden (below the view of the wall), and started shooting towards the police, firing 30 shots and emptying the first magazine.

Even with the shouts of “wounded police”, Roberto Jefferson did not stop the attack, throwing two more grenades in the direction of the police, and then starting a new session of rifle fire, with about 30 shots in the direction of the federal agents.

After the carbine shots and the launching of three grenades, Jefferson recorded a new video, posted on the internet, showing the police car shot several times, in addition to a large pool of blood next to the vehicle.

After turning himself in and spending the night at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence in Rio, Jefferson underwent a custody hearing the following day, October 24, and was taken to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira prison, known as Bangu 8, in Complexo de Gericinó. The former deputy arrived at the prison at night, after the judge Airton Vieira, investigating judge of the cabinet of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, confirmed his arrest at the custody hearing, by videoconference. The prison is the same one where, on August 13 of last year, Jefferson was taken in action that investigates anti-democratic acts in which he is accused.