Comunicações and BNDES team up to expand broadband access in the country

The Ministry of Communications signed a contract worth R$ 796.7 million with the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The resource was made possible by the Fund for the Universalization of Telecommunications Services (Fust) and will be used for broadband access.

The contract was signed during the ceremony 5G Brazil – the legacy of a connected country. On the occasion, the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria, announced the beginning of the distribution of chips for the Internet Brazil program, which, in this first phase, will serve 6,250 public school students who are part of the Single Registry for Social Programs. Students from 15 schools in Mossoró (RN), Caicó (RN), Caruaru (PE), Petrolina (PE), Juazeiro (BA) and Campina Grande (PB) were the first to benefit.

The pilot project is carried out by the National Education and Research Network (RNP). Chips with free internet can be used inside and outside the school units and the 20 gigabytes (Gb) data package will be automatically renewed monthly.

Currently, around 7,000 5G technology antennas are active throughout the country, bringing high-speed connections – about 100 times higher than 4G – to the 26 Brazilian capitals and the Federal District. In total, approximately 50 million people can have access to 5G, as long as they have a compatible device.

The Norte Conectado program takes broadband internet to the most distant populations. With a length of 770 kilometers, Infovia 00 connects Macapá (Amapá) to five cities in Pará – Almeirim, Monte Alegre, Santarém, Alenquer and Curuá, through fiber optic cables submerged in the bed of the Amazon River. Infovia 01, which connects Santarém (PA) to Manaus (AM), started at the end of November and will be 1,100 kilometers long. Of these, more than 730 kilometers have already been covered.