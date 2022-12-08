Brazilian government follows Peru’s internal situation with concern

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement this Wednesday (7th) stating that the “Brazilian government is monitoring, with concern, the internal political situation in Peru”.

This afternoon, the Congress of Peru approved the removal of President Pedro Castillo in a process of impeachment🇧🇷 The measure was announced hours after Castillo said he would dissolve the legislature by decree. With the decision, vice-president Dina Boluarte was summoned to assume the position.

“The measures adopted today, December 7, by President Pedro Castillo, which are incompatible with the constitutional framework of that country, represent a violation of the validity of democracy and the rule of law. It is hoped that the constitutional decision of the Peruvian Congress represents the guarantee of the full functioning of the democratic State in Peru”, says the note.

In the communiqué, the Itamaraty states that Brazil is willing to maintain “the solid relations of friendship and cooperation that unite the two countries and wishes President Dina Boluarte success in her mission as Head of the Peruvian State”.

Lula

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva issued a note saying that he was following with concern the events that led to the constitutional removal of the president of Peru, Pedro Castillo. “It is always regrettable that a democratically elected president has this fate, but I understand that everything was forwarded in the constitutional framework. “It is always regrettable that a democratically elected president has this fate, but I understand that everything was forwarded in the constitutional framework. “

Lula said that he hopes that President Dina Boluarte will be successful in the task of reconciling the country and leading it on the path of development and social peace. “I hope that all Peruvian political forces work together, within a constructive democratic coexistence, the only way capable of bringing peace and prosperity to the dear and fraternal Peruvian people.”

