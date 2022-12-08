Violence against women is the focus of the White Ribbon campaign

Created in Canada in 1989, the White Ribbon campaign was a reflection of men who also decided to talk about violence against women, said the Minister of Women, Family and Human Rights, Cristiane Britto, interviewed on the program The Voice of Brazil this Wednesday (7) the day on which the date is celebrated worldwide. “This campaign mobilizes men to speak at home, to speak at work, to speak in any environment where they are, about the importance of everyone fighting violence against women”.

According to the minister, the campaign aims to make men aware of the reporting channels, especially Ligue 180, which received around 65,000 complaints in the first half alone. The service operates 24 hours a day over the phone, through Telegram (by typing “Direitoshumanosbrasil”) and through WhatsApp, through the number 61-99656-5008. “It is important to say that anonymity is guaranteed”. Britto warns of the main signs of violence. “That woman who, all of a sudden, isolated herself from her family, she always says no to any kind of social invitation. That woman who suddenly developed an anxiety attack, who can’t even talk about what’s going on. The first sign is isolation”.

According to the minister, no woman is a victim of femicide overnight. “First, she enters the cycle of violence with verbal aggression. Then she is the victim of psychological attacks that can last for years and she doesn’t even realize that she is being a victim of violence”. Cristiane says that 80% of the complaints refer to psychological violence.

Brazilian Women’s House

The minister also spoke about the Brazilian Women’s Houses. According to her, today there are 7 houses and another 32 are in the implementation phase. The project was reformulated and today the houses can be built in places other than capitals and cheaper. “People are trying to get inside. At the end where a woman needs it most,” she said.

