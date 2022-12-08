PF seizes luxury cars, money and gun at offender’s home

The Federal Police released a summary of the operation today (7) at the home of the offender and former Army captain, Ailton Guimarães Jorge, Captain Guimarães, 81 years old, arrested today (7), in Operation Sicário [matador de aluguel ou quem é contratado para matar alguém]🇧🇷

At Guimarães’ house, in the Camboinhas neighborhood, in the oceanic region of Niterói, federal agents seized three luxury armored cars, valued at around R$ 1.5 million, R$ 360 thousand in cash, a pistol, ammunition, chargers for automatic weapons and an accessory used to lengthen a firearm, as well as cell phones and documents.

Guimarães is suspected of being the mastermind of a homicide that took place on July 1, 2020 at a gas station in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. The investigation indicates that the crime has features of summary execution. On that date, two men on a motorcycle approached Fábio de Aguiar Sardinha at a gas station in the Colubandê neighborhood, when he stopped to fill up his car. The duo shot the victim, who died at the scene.

During the investigations, the police dismissed the attempted robbery version and worked with the possibility of execution. The victim had a criminal record for embezzlement, which also led the police to investigate the possibility of a connection to other cases. Former military police officer Deveraldo Lima Barreira is suspected of being the perpetrator of the crime. He was one of three targets for preventive arrest warrants and was arrested at home in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio.

In today’s action, the federal agents served three preventive arrest warrants and one arrest in flagrante delicto.

Captain Guimarães arrived at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence, in Praça Mauá, around 10 am. He had his arrest decreed by the judgment of the 4th Criminal Court of São Gonçalo and must spend the night in the PF jail. This Thursday (8) he will be submitted to a custody hearing, when a judge will decide whether Guimarães will remain in prison or whether he can remain at the disposal of Justice, under house arrest.