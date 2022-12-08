BrazilBrazil

PF seizes luxury cars, money and gun at offender’s home

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Federal Police released a summary of the operation today (7) at the home of the offender and former Army captain, Ailton Guimarães Jorge, Captain Guimarães, 81 years old, arrested today (7), in Operation Sicário [matador de aluguel ou quem é contratado para matar alguém]🇧🇷

At Guimarães’ house, in the Camboinhas neighborhood, in the oceanic region of Niterói, federal agents seized three luxury armored cars, valued at around R$ 1.5 million, R$ 360 thousand in cash, a pistol, ammunition, chargers for automatic weapons and an accessory used to lengthen a firearm, as well as cell phones and documents.

Guimarães is suspected of being the mastermind of a homicide that took place on July 1, 2020 at a gas station in São Gonçalo, in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro. The investigation indicates that the crime has features of summary execution. On that date, two men on a motorcycle approached Fábio de Aguiar Sardinha at a gas station in the Colubandê neighborhood, when he stopped to fill up his car. The duo shot the victim, who died at the scene.

During the investigations, the police dismissed the attempted robbery version and worked with the possibility of execution. The victim had a criminal record for embezzlement, which also led the police to investigate the possibility of a connection to other cases. Former military police officer Deveraldo Lima Barreira is suspected of being the perpetrator of the crime. He was one of three targets for preventive arrest warrants and was arrested at home in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio.

In today’s action, the federal agents served three preventive arrest warrants and one arrest in flagrante delicto.

Captain Guimarães arrived at the headquarters of the Federal Police Superintendence, in Praça Mauá, around 10 am. He had his arrest decreed by the judgment of the 4th Criminal Court of São Gonçalo and must spend the night in the PF jail. This Thursday (8) he will be submitted to a custody hearing, when a judge will decide whether Guimarães will remain in prison or whether he can remain at the disposal of Justice, under house arrest.

Translated to english by RJ983

From Brazil, by EBC News

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 hour ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Violence against women is the focus of the White Ribbon campaign

12 mins ago

STF confirms prohibition of unlimited reelections for legislative table

35 mins ago

Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 125 million

1 hour ago

Chamber approves aggravating factor for the crime of racial injury

2 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.