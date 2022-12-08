Mega-Sena accumulates and the next contest must pay R$ 125 million

The Mega-Sena contest 2,546, held this Wednesday (10) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, in São Paulo, had no winners of the six scores. The numbers drawn were: 03 – 23 – 28 – 34 – 38 – 48.

The next contest (2.5347), on Saturday (10), should pay a prize of R$ 125 million.

The quina had 128 winners and each one will receive R$ 49,345.74. The 9,138 players on the court will receive an individual prize of R$987.43.

Bets can be placed until 7 pm (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery shop in the country or online, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

A single bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50.

The draw takes place at 8 pm, at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.